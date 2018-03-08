Police launch witness appeal after man dies in motorbike crash near Sheffield park

Have your say

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man died in a motorbike crash.

Officers confirmed they attended Derbyshire Lane near to the cricket pavilion entrance of Graves Park on Wednesday night.

A 53-year-old riding a black Kawasaki motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene after colliding into a wall whilst turning at the junction with Cobnar Lane in Woodseats at around 7.15pm.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward with information.

Anyone with any information is being urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 901 of March 7.