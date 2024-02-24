Police launch urgent appeal to find two teenage girls missing from Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The girls, named only as Rose and Destiny, were reported missing yesterday (23 February) around 4pm after failing to return to their homes from being in Doncaster city centre.

Rose is 14 while Destiny is 13 years old.

Their families have not heard from them since and officers are becoming increasingly worried, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Rose and Destiny are missing from Doncaster

The spokesman added: “It is believed that the girls are still together and have links to the Rossington and Bircotes area.

“If you have seen Rose or Destiny or have information than can help officers find them, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1209 of 23 February 2024.”