The woman, named only as Lara, left her home in the Crookes/Crosspool area at around 11am today and has not been seen since.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

She is white, 5ft 6ins tall with short, blue hair and is of slim build. She is believed to be wearing a cream-coloured mac coat with green dungarees, she has a skateboard with her and also a red rucksack.