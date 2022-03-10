Police launch urgent appeal as 13-year-old girl goes missing in Sheffield

The 13-year-old, named only as Shawna, was last seen at around 11pm on Tuesday 8 March.

She has not been seen or heard from since and police are growing concerned for her welfare.

She is known to frequent the Woodhouse and Richmond areas.

Shawna has gone missing in Sheffield.

She is around 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build.