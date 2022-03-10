Police launch urgent appeal as 13-year-old girl goes missing in Sheffield
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a teenage girl who has gone missing in Sheffield.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 8:33 pm
The 13-year-old, named only as Shawna, was last seen at around 11pm on Tuesday 8 March.
She has not been seen or heard from since and police are growing concerned for her welfare.
She is known to frequent the Woodhouse and Richmond areas.
She is around 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build.
If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 970 of 8 March.