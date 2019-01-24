Police launch new way of reporting information about missing Sheffield teen Pamela Horvathova 

Police have launched a new way of reporting information regarding the disappearance of Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova.

Officers are now asking the public to submit any information or sightings via the UK Police Major Incident Public Reporting Site (MIPP).

Missing teenager Pamela Horvathova

Superintendent Paul McCurry appealed to the public to use the website to submit any information or sightings of Pamela – who was reported missing on December 24 – as well as photos or video footage that may help the team with their investigations.

Once information is sent through the website, it will then be passed to the investigative team to examine.

Pamela Horvathova was last seen at Ice Sheffield where she attended a college event between 9.15am and 1.15pm on December 19.

A dedicated team have been carrying out extensive searches to find the Darnall teenager, who is from the Roma Slovak community.

Police have conducted border checks to see if she has left the country and officers have even checked a remote village in Slovakia where her family is originally from but both searches have failed to locate Pamela.

Officers also believe Pamela may have used a friend’s mobile phone to communicate, and are continuing their appeal for them to come forward –this information can also be submitted via the MIPP website.

In a video explaining how to use the MIPP wesbite, Supt McCurry said: “I think it’s important from a public perspective that you don’t assume that someone else has provided this information into the police investigation team. Every piece of information will help us find Pamela.

“I genuinely believe the answers to find Pamela rests in the local community here in Sheffield.”

Officers have faced difficulties with the language barrier among the Roma Slovak community, and Supt McCurry accepted this saying that steps were now being taken to communicate effectively and efficiently with them.

The dedicated link to the page for Pamela can be found here – https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19K02-PO1

Anyone with information on Pamela’s whereabouts can still call South Yorkshire police on 101, quoting incident number 941 of December 24.

If you see Pamela call 999 immediately.