Police launch investigation after man found seriously injured in South Yorkshire

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found seriously injured in South Yorkshire.

At around 8am today, August 4, officers were alerted to a man with serious head and chest injuries on a grassed area off Arnold Crescent in Mexborough, Doncaster.

The 22-year-old man, who is from the Mexborough area, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

An investigation is now underway and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident 256 of August 4 2018.