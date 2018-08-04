Police launch investigation after man found seriously injured in South Yorkshire

The man was found in an area of grassland of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough (Google)
Police have launched an investigation after a man was found seriously injured in South Yorkshire.

At around 8am today, August 4, officers were alerted to a man with serious head and chest injuries on a grassed area off Arnold Crescent in Mexborough, Doncaster.

The 22-year-old man, who is from the Mexborough area, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

An investigation is now underway and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident 256 of August 4 2018.