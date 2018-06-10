Police launch investigation after car crashes into house in Sheffield

Police have launched an investigation after a car crashed into a house in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire police were called to an incident this morning, June 10, following reports that a car had crashed into the porch area of a house on Alexandra Road, Swallownest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police (Picture: Vanessa Speke)

Reports suggest a silver golf was being driven around the estate at speed when the driver lost control hitting a parked car on the drive of the house in question.

The impact then sent the homeowners car, a black BMW, crashing into the porch causing considerable damage.

Witnesses claim the car had no tax or insurance, but this is not confirmed.

Police say enquiries are still ongoing to locate the driver of the golf, who fled from the scene.

Police say they are trying to locate the driver on the golf who fled from the scene (Picture: Vanessa Speke)

Vanessa Speke, 42, lives a few houses down from where the incident occurred. She described hearing a loud bang, before leaving her house to investigate.

"I saw two cars and all the wall down," she said. "The driver had run off before anyone got out, there was nobody at the scene."

She is calling for the council to impose a stricter speed limit on the area, which residents have called for on numerous occasions.

"It's like a cut through from the estate, it's quite narrow when cars are parked on one side you can only get one car through at a time.

"They've moved the kids play area to the side of the road, and there's no signs for a speed limit. There are children about and they come tearing along here.

"Where the road widens it's easy to lose control of your car, which they did this morning. We have CCTV and you can see the car speeding along and losing control after hitting the pavement."

"They drive like idiots, it's a accident waiting to happen."

She added: "That poor family they've had their lives disrupted. They spent a lot of money doing up that car,and they've got a four month old baby.

"Something needs to be done."

If you have any information on the incident contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.