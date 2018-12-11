Police launch internal inquiry into lack of response to garage raid in Doncaster

An internal inquiry is believed to have been launched into the lack of a police response to a garage raid in Doncaster.

Garage owner Rodney Broad, aged 60, lodged a complaint with South Yorkshire Police yesterday after waiting nearly 48 hours for an officer to make contact about a raid in which he caught the crook red-handed.

CCTV footage captured a raider in the act after breaking into a garage in Tickhill, near Doncaster

Mr Broad, who has run his business for 35 years, confronted the thief and managed to retrieve £6,000 worth of cigarettes stolen from his garage after wrestling with the offender on the forecourt.

The raider jumped into a waiting getaway car and fled the scene empty-handed.

Despite neighbours dialling 999 to raise the alarm at 4am on Sunday, officers failed to respond and Mr Broad had to wait until 2.30pm on Monday to speak to an officer about the raid.

He said he was told that an internal police inquiry is now under way into how the incident was initially dealt with.

Mr Broad has handed over CCTV footage of the raid to South Yorkshire Police, a crow bar left at the scene and the bag the thief used to put the cigarettes in.

Members of the public have also come forward with possible leads, after the CCTV footage was shared with The Star and Doncaster Free Press and posted online.

Mr Broad said: “The officer who came was very apologetic over how long it had taken to respond and an internal investigation is being carried out to find out why it did not get prioritised when the 999 calls were made.

“The horse has bolted now but I feel the investigation is needed to stop this happening again as the delay with my case led to missed opportunities to catch those involved.”

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for a response.

Anyone with information about the raid should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.