Police launch crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Barnsley

A police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Barnsley is underway, with extra patrols underway across the town.

Operation Equinox is aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour over Easter, with South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue both traditionally seeing a spike in offences at that time of year.

A police spokesman said: "This is a joint plan with the fire service who, along with us, see a spike in anti-social behaviour during the Easter holidays and in particular last year's holiday period showed some of the highest figures to date.

"This will include directed patrols in hotspot areas and will be focusing on preventative work as well as enforcement and engagement.

"All this in aim to prevent incident so everyone can enjoy the Easter holiday."

