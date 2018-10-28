Police launch appeal after man found with serious injuries on Sheffield estate

Police have now launched an appeal for information after a man was found with serious injuries on a Sheffield estate yesterday.

Officers were called by colleagues in the Ambulance service to Dyche Lane, Jordanthorpe at around 3am on Saturday October 27 after a 32-year-old man was found with serious head injuries.

The scene in Jordanthorpe yesterday

The man was taken to the Northern General Hospital, before being Royal Hallamshire Hospital’s head trauma unit.

Police then launched an investigation to try and ascertain whether the man’s injuries were as a result of an assault or a fall.

However, no further details are currently known as to how he received his injuries.

Anyone with information as to what happened should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 135 of October 27.