For thousands of workers across Sheffield, pulling on your lanyard and heading off to work is part of their daily routine.

Many office workers need to scan themselves in and out of their building using a, very easy to lose, security pass.

In order to to keep this safe and secure, and depending how often you’re entering and leaving the building, many of us keep them on a lanyard around our necks.

While we may have not given this process a second thought, one police force has issued a warning to drivers urging them to scrap this idea.

Dorset Police volunteers posted on their Facebook page to warn drivers that the lanyards have exacerbated injuries sustained during a crash.

While this type of accident is unlikely, the volunteers said that people must be aware of the hazards and how to avoid them.

They posted: “One driver was involved in a minor car accident and was wearing their company lanyard and pass.

“The car airbag was deployed on impact and the force of the airbag caused the lanyard and pass to be pushed into the driver's chest, causing a lung to collapse and requiring hospital treatment.

“Had the person not been wearing their lanyard and pass at the time, they would have most likely walked away relatively unscathed.

“In another accident, a NHS worker stored a lot of keys on her lanyard for medicine cabinets, lockers etc. She got into her car and was driving home, but did not remove her lanyard. Unfortunately she also had a crash that triggered the airbag.

“The force of the airbag caused the keys to perforate her bowel; she was in hospital for over 6 weeks and she has been off work now for 6 months.”

They advised drivers to remove their lanyards when leaving the officer for ‘safety and security reasons’ and to remember to remove it while drivng.

“Where possible, use breakaway lanyards that will unclip themselves if caught or stuck,” they added.