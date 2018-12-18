Police issue warning to drink and drug drivers on South Yorkshire’s roads

Have your say

A police warning has been issued to drink and drug drivers on South Yorkshire’s roads over Christmas and New Year.

Police officers are mid way through their annual anti drink and drug driving campaign and are carrying out roadside breathalyser and drug wipe tests.

The wipes detect the presence of cannabis and cocaine.

Those who test positive at the roadside will be taken to a police station for a further test.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “It is important to note that if you are caught and convicted of drug driving then you face a mandatory disqualification from driving and a fine.

“Since March this year, officers from roads policing have conducted 146 roadside tests with 57 of these tests coming back as positive.

“It is also worth remembering that the presence of drugs can remain in your system a lot longer than alcohol.

“Whilst we do publicise this a lot more at Christmas, rest assured, we conduct roadside drug and alcohol tests all year round.

“Please, think before you decide to drive a vehicle after consuming alcohol or drugs. The consequences can be devastating.”