Police issue warning over Sheffield United’s new CCTV cameras at Bramall Lane

Police chiefs have warned Sheffield United fans that officers will be taking advantage of a new CCTV system at Bramall Lane, which monitors every seat in the stadium.

Sheffield United has spent £200,000 on the new 14-camera system, which allows club officials and police officers to monitor the behaviour of every fan in the ground.

New CCTV cameras have been installed at Bramall Lane

Superintendent Paul McCurry, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “The system, made up of 14 cameras, monitors and records every seat in Bramall Lane.

“This will enable is to gather evidence from incidents inside the ground, such as anti-social behaviour, and work alongside the club to identify offenders and prosecute where appropriate.

“Incidents of anti-social behaviour or disorder will not be tolerated under any circumstances and if you are found to be involved in such behaviour, you will be dealt with accordingly.

“We will be working alongside Sheffield United and the relevant away club from now on to ensure supporters, both home and away, receive these messages.

“Ultimately, our aim is to keep you safe so that everyone can enjoy the match.”