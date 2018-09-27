Police issue warning over ‘free running’ event planned for Rotherham

Police in Rotherham have said they have ‘serious concerns’ about a so-called ‘free-running’ event planned for this weekend.

Officers have been informed a group of free-runners are looking to hold events over the coming weekend in Rotherham town centre.

A sanctioned free running or parkour event at Park Hill flats in Sheffield (photo: Helen Ensor).

Both South Yorkshire Police and local businesses say they have serious concerns for such an event due to the potential for damage to be caused to property along with issues around health and safety and trespassing.

Officers say they will be carrying out patrols over the weekend and will ‘deal robustly’ with anyone taking part, up to and including arrest and prosecution.

They also appealed for the public to share information about the event with them.

Free-running – or parkour – developed in France in the 1990s and is a sport in which an urban space is used as an obstacle course.

