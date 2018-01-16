Police issue warning over danger of wheelie bin blazes in Sheffield

A police warning has been issued about the danger of wheelie bins being torched in arson attacks in Sheffield.

The Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team, which covers areas including Shiregreen and Burngreave, is investigating a series of fires where lives were put at risk.

A team spokesman said the fires had the potential to spread.

On Sunday afternoon a wheelie bin was set alight at the front of a house in Gray Street, Burngreave.

Flames caused some minor damage to the front of the property.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing into a spate of deliberate fires in wheelie bins. Some of the bins were against buildings which could have potentially spread and endanger lives of people inside.

"We would like to ask you to help prevent potential risks to your homes by only putting bins out on the collection day early in the morning rather than the night before.

"Where possible put away securely once emptied and please store your bin away from your house but within the boundary of your property.

"If you see any suspicious behaviour please report it to us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.