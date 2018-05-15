Police issue warning over car key thefts from Sheffield gyms

A police warning has been issued about the theft of car keys from gyms in Sheffield.

The Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing Team, which covers areas including Abbeydale, Woodseats, Gleadless Valley and Dore, said two sets of car keys were stolen from gyms in the city on Monday.

A team spokesman said: "When you go to the gym, do you always lock your property away?

"We have had two lots of vehicle keys removed from the changing rooms at gyms on Monday. Please secure your property."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.