Police issue warning as thieves prowl Doncaster suburb

Police are urging residents to remain vigilant about potential thieves who are on the prowl in a Doncaster suburb.

Stainforth residents are asked to be aware following three incidents of attempted burglary in the area over the last week.

Police say door handles have been tried on two occasions, and a lock tampered with on another.

A spokesperson for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing team added: “Please ensure you have double checked all doors and windows before going to bed and leaving the house, and do not leave any keys in the locks.

“If you would like any crime prevention tips please don’t hesitate to get in touch via private message or come and see officers at any drop-in session we hold.”

You can receive crime updates from your local area by signing up to SYP Alerts via www.sypalerts.co.uk