Police issue warning after burglary in Doncaster

A police warning has been issued about burglars prowling the streets of Doncaster after a break-in.

South Yorkshire Police said a house in Horse Shoe Court, Balby, was broken into on Monday, June 11 after entry was gained through an insecure rear door while the occupants of the property were at the front.

COURT: Man in court over 'punish a Muslim day' letters received in South Yorkshire

CRIME: Suspected spice dealer arrested in Doncaster town centre

PCSO Hayley Carter said: "We are aware that it is warm so windows and doors are left open, but please be mindful that so do the offenders wanting to quickly grab handbags, phones and iPads. Please don't make it easy for them to do this."

READ MORE: Police to attend public meeting on Sheffield estate in wake of shooting

