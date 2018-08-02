Police issue warning about gardening firm operating in Sheffield

A police warning has been issued about a gardening firm operating in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police has published a leaflet left at homes in Darnall, where it is claimed residents were 'taken advantage of'.

Residents have been charged £80 for grass cutting and one was charged £180 for their lawn and a small shrub to be cut back.

Police officers are urging residents to be on their guard against cold callers.

A force spokesman said: "Be aware of cold callers coming to your door.

"We’ve had a few reports of gardeners with a white flat bed van in the Darnall area recently who have charged £80 for grass trimming and £180 for grass trimming and a small shrub to be trimmed too.

"The individuals involved have not been pushy or aggressive but have taken advantage of vulnerable residents.

"The flyer and our own research suggests that they are not a legitimate company.

"Please remain vigilant and look out for vulnerable people in your area that may fall victim to these cons."

Local Tree Care, whose leaflet has been circulated by the police along with the warning, did not answer when contacted by The Star.