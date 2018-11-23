Police issue update after woman's body found in Barnsley park 

Have your say

The death of a woman – whose body was found in a Barnsley park – is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Police received reports that a body had been found in a pond at Red City Park off Dell Avenue, Grimesthorpe, yesterday at 10.30am.

Dell Avenue, Barnsley. Picture: Google

In a statement, the force said: “Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to Barnsley Hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead.

“Specialist support is being provided to the family.”