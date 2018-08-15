Police issue strict warning after youths pictured 'running around' on Sheffield tram tracks

Have your say

Police have issued a warning after a group of youths were spotted 'running around' on Sheffield's tram tracks.

The youths were pictured yesterday stood on the tram tracks at the Valley Centertainment stop and were reportedly 'running around' on the tracks.

British Transport Police said they would be 'making enquires' into the incident and issued a stern warning.

A statement from British Transport Police read: “We have been made aware of a photograph online of some young people trespassing on tram tracks.

“Our officers are making enquiries into this incident – which is believed to have taken place yesterday (14/08) in Sheffield.

“Trespassing on train or tram tracks can be extremely dangerous. Never take your safety for granted, the rail network is full of hidden dangers.”

South Yorkshire Police Travel Safe said they would be speaking with Stagecoach Supertram and looking into the incident.

The warning comes after official figures revealed the number of young people trespassing on lines had more than doubled in the last three years.

In 2017-18, there were 586 cases of people going on to the tracks, 173 of them under-18s.

However, in 2014-15 there were only 400 cases and 86 of these were young people.

British Transport Police said the tracks were "not a playground" and people could be seriously hurt.