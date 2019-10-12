Police issue 'stay safe' warning to new students in Sheffield
Police in Sheffield have issued a stay safe warning to the city’s new intake of university students.
South Yorkshire Police city centre Sergeant Ben Hanson has announce a string of tips to make sure people’s nights out are not ruined.
He said: “Lots of you are socialising heavily at the moment and getting back into student life, our night-time economy is a fantastic place to be, with lots of great bars, pubs and clubs.
“This gives you lots of opportunities to indulge, and whilst it’s a brilliant time to be a student, you must remember your limits and look after yourself and your friends when you’re out.
“Make sure you plan how you’re getting home after a night out, have you got taxi apps and numbers on your phone?
“Pre-book a cab if possible, or have enough cash left over to pay for one at the end of the night.
“If you’re planning on walking home, make sure you’re in a group of friends or people you know. Another tip - try not to have your phone out when you’re making your way home, pay attention to what’s happening around you. This goes for when you’re at the chippy too.
“Unfortunately, thieves often target people on their way home after a night out, simply because you can be a little bit more vulnerable.
“It’s tempting to wear your best stuff on nights out, like jewellery and watches, but just think carefully about what valuables are on show and whether it’s worth keeping them at home.
“If anything is worrying you when you’re out or you see someone acting suspiciously, report it.”
“Please share this post so your friends can see this and if you know any new students who have just arrived in Sheffield, remind them to follow us for local news, updates, crime prevention advice and photos of cute dogs and horses!”