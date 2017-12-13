Police issue sex offences warning ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities in South Yorkshire

A warning has been issued about sex offences ahead of Christmas and New Year, with reports in South Yorkshire normally up during the festive season.

South Yorkshire Police launched a new campaign last week aimed at raising awareness of the life-changing consequences committing a sexual offence can have for victims and perpetrators.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Jackson, said: “Over the festive period and into the new year we tend to see an increase in the number of sexual offences being reported to us, with many people attending Christmas parties.

“We want people to enjoy themselves, but to remember that choices they make while enjoying the festivities could have an impact on the rest of their life - if you’ve been talking to someone in a bar or shared a taxi with them, don’t read too much into it, it doesn’t mean they want to go any further. If they say no at any point or can’t give their full consent, that means no.

“Make sure you know the meaning of consent and have got true consent before even considering going any further.

“Committing a sexual offence can ruin not one, but two lives, don’t let that be you and your life. No means no. Full stop.”

The campaign also aims to encourage victims of sexual offences to come forward.

DCI Jackson added: “We are here to listen to anyone who wants to report any kind of sexual offence to us.

“Reports will always be taken extremely seriously and you will be believed by investigators with the highest levels of integrity. Along with support from our specially trained staff, there are a range of other support networks available, including South Yorkshire's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, where victims can self-refer."

Visit southyorks.police.uk/fullstop for details of the campaign and support services available.