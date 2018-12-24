Police issue re-appeal after woman dies in Sheffield road crash 

Police are re-appealing for information after a woman died after being hit by a motorbike in Sheffield.
The 75-year-old woman pedestrian was struck by a white KSR Moto motorcycle on Handsworth Road opposite the junction with Fitzalan Road in Handsworth.
She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident on Friday, December 7, at 12.15pm, but sadly died.
South Yorkshire Police have today issued a re-appeal for witnesses to come forward.
In a statement, the force said: “Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.
“They would particularly like to speak to a man who was walking his dog near to the petrol station at the time. He is thought to have been wearing a brown jacket.
“If you have any information that might help us, please call 101 quoting incident number 368 of 7 December 2018.”