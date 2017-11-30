Police issue plea for outbuildings to be checked in search for missing Sheffield woman

Police officers investigating the disappearance of a Sheffield woman are urging people to check their outbuildings.

Angela Simmonite, aged 57, left her home in Hilton Drive, Ecclesfield, on Saturday morning and has not made contact with family of friends since.

CCTV cameras captured her in Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, at 7am and then in Wincobank Avenue, Wincobank, at 8.15am that day.

The footage reveals that she left home without a coat.

Chief Inspector Lydia Lynskey said: “Over the last few days we’ve seen the temperature drop significantly and we think Angela has left her house without a coat.

“I’d urge people to check any outbuildings they may have, in case Angela has taken shelter there and to familiarise yourself with what she was wearing, in case you see anyone matching that description.

“Yesterday we were focusing our search efforts around the Wincobank Common and Meadowhall areas and today we will continue searching those and the surrounding areas.

“If anyone sees Angela, or thinks they remember seeing her on Saturday morning, please do get in touch with us straight away."

She added: "Officers and PCSOs are continuing their house-to-house enquiries today with a view to locating more CCTV footage so we can continue piecing together Angela’s movements.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has come forward with information so far and has offered their support to our search efforts.

“Due to the length of time Angela has been missing for, we have recruited specialist search officers to help us, including our mounted team, off-road bikes and underwater search officers."

Angela is around 5ft 5ins - 5ft 8ins tall, of a large build, with shoulder length, honey blonde hair and some front teeth missing.

When she went missing she was wearing a black top with a motif of different pictures on the front and black tracksuit type trousers.