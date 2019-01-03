Police issue new appeal for witnesses to New Year’s Eve attack in Sheffield

Detectives have issued a new appeal for witnesses to an attack in Sheffield on New Year’s Eve to come forward.

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured in an attack close to the Wagon and Horses pub and Chapeltown Tap House and Gin Bar in Chapeltown at around 8.25pm on Monday, December 31.

Detectives said he sustained a ‘significant puncture wound’ and a number of people were involved in the violence.

They do not yet know what was used to cause the injury.

The man was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition and remains there this morning.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 718 of December 31.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.