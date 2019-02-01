Police issue e-fit of man who broke in to elderly Doncaster woman’s home and stole her purse

Police have released a e-fit of a man they would like to identify after a burglary at a property in Doncaster in which an elderly women had her purse stolen.

The burglary happened on Tuesday, December 4, at a house on Auckland Road.

Police investigating a burglary at a property in Doncaster have released an image of a man they want to identify.

The occupant – a 74-year-old woman – heard noises and went to investigate when she came face-to-face with an unknown man in her kitchen.

The man, who ran from the property stealing her purse, is described as being white with a pale completion and around 5ft 6ins tall.

He was aged between 20 and 25 years, had dark coloured stubble around his chin, of was of a skinny build

Officers are asking people who think they know the man to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 108 of 04 December 2018.