Police issue E-fit of man wanted over jewellery theft in Doncaster

Have your say

An E-fit has been issued of a man wanted by the police over the theft of jewellery during a raid in Doncaster.

At around 1pm on Friday, January 5 a house in Lincoln Road, Wheatley, was broken into and a quantity of jewellery was stolen.

Offenders pulled up outside the house in a grey Mazda 3 MPS before breaking in via the back door.

A black Volkswagen Passat was also seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 426 of January 5 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.