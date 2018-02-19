Police issue E-fit of Barnsley burglar

An E-fit has been issued of a man wanted by the police over the theft of a purse from an elderly woman's house in Barnsley.

He stole the purse from the 75-year-old woman's home in High Street, Monk Bretton, after sneaking in through an unlocked door.

The crook, who was around 5ft 8ins tall and had most of his teeth missing, asked the woman if she wanted any gardening work carried out before taking the purse and heading in the direction of Fish Dam Lane.

He struck at around 4.10pm on Saturday, February 3.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 743 of February 3.