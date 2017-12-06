Police issue description of man wanted over three armed robberies in Sheffield

A description has been issued of a man wanted by the police over three armed robberies in Sheffield in the space of just over an hour.

At around 6pm yesterday a 22-year-old man was threatened by a robber carrying a knife in Holmhirst Road, Woodseats.

The knifeman escaped with cash.

An hour later, at around 7pm, a 31-year-old woman was approached by a man, believed to have been armed, in Rushdale Road, Meersbrook.

He also stole money.

And at 7.05pm a 39-year-old woman in Woodbank Crescent, Woodseats, was approached by a man believed to have been carrying a bottle and who also fled with cash.

South Yorkshire Police said the victims escaped unharmed but were 'incredibly shaken' after their ordeals.

The robber believed to have been responsible was of mixed race, slim, around 5ft 10ins tall and was wearing a dark puffer style jacket with the hood up, dark trousers and was carrying a rucksack

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Wilson, who is leading the investigation into the incidents, said: “At this time all of the incidents are being treated as linked and an investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances.

“I understand incidents such as this will cause alarm, however I would like to offer my reassurance that violence such as this will not be tolerated.

"A dedicated team of officers are currently conducting a number of lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and high visibility patrols will be conducted in the area in the coming days to provide reassurance.

“Our priority is the safety of everyone in South Yorkshire and if anyone has any information about the incidents that may be able to assist with our enquiries, please report it."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.