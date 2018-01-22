Police issue crime prevention advice after spate of burglaries in Doncaster

Police chiefs have issued crime prevention advice following an increase in burglaries in Doncaster.

Crime prevention officer Eamon Larkin said officers have dealt with a number of break-ins over recent weeks where crooks tampered with 'Euro locks' to gain entry.

He said: "In both Doncaster and the rest of the South Yorkshire, officers have seen a number of offenders breaking Euro locks to gain entry into properties.

"A lot of properties have doors fitted with Euro locks, however many of the Euro locks do not meet the safety standards we recommend. Due to this, burglars have been able to snap the lock in place and gain entry.

"In order to prevent other properties from being targeted, officers are currently working around the clock to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. To support this ongoing work, homeowners can also take some simple steps to further reinforce their home security and stop their properties from being targeted."

He added: "These steps include checking the type of lock you currently have in place. If this is a Euro lock, you will need to firstly establish the quality and grade of lock that has been fitted. If you’re not sure how to do this, or would like some advice, you can contact your local crime reduction officer.

"Based on research I would recommend either the TS007 3 Star or the SS312 Diamond Standard locks as being the most secure. If your current lock isn’t either of these I would recommend you consider replacing it to one of these models.

"These locks are recommended as they have specific reinforcement design features that cannot be easily broken or tampered with. As well as checking and replacing the locks you have in place, I would also recommend that you keep all valuables out of site, use security lights and burglar alarms, consider fitting CCTV and think about joining your local Neighbourhood Watch Scheme.

"Burglary is an intrusive crime that cause distress and our goal remains working to prevent this.

"To help us achieve this and work to stop this type of criminality, criminality please report any concerns or incidents to the police."