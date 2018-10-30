Police issue child car seat warning to Sheffield drivers 

A police warning has been given to motorists in Sheffield after a woman was caught travelling in the back of a car with a child on her knee instead of in a seat.

Police office officers spotted the child sat on a passenger’s knee in a car travelling in Darnall and pulled the vehicle over.

The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice for the child not being properly restrained in an approved car seat.

In a statement the force said: “Any type of heavy braking could result in catastrophic injuries’.

“Why would you take such a risk with your child’s life?”

