Police issue CCTV images of men wanted over Doncaster burglaries

CCTV images have been released of two men detectives want to trace over burglaries in Doncaster.

At 2.15pm on Friday, January 26, a bungalow in Belle Vue Avenue, Bell Vue, was broken into by two men who stole jewellery and electrical items.

Later that day, at around 4.15pm, a house in Harlington Road, Mexborough was broken into by two men who left empty-handed after being confronted by the occupant.

Detectives believe the incidents are linked.

They have issued CCTV images of men they believe could hold vital information.

The detectives working on the case also want to trace a grey Seat Ibiza seen close to the two homes broken into on the day they were targeted.

The car was missing a front wheel trim on the driver’s side and is thought to have been using false number plates.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 602 of January 26.