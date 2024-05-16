Police issue CCTV images in appeal to identify two men after car theft in Sheffield
Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a report of a car theft in March.
It is reported that at 8.35am on Tuesday, March 16, a Grey Audi A6 was stolen from John Street in Highfield.
An investigation has been launched and enquiries, including CCTV trawls of the local area, have been undertaken by officers.
South Yorkshire Police is keen to identify the two men pictured in CCTV images as it is believed they may be able to assist with enquiries.
One of the men is described as white, aged around 30, of above average height and a stocky build. He has short brown hair and well-kept brown facial hair.
The other man is described as white, aged around 30, and of an average height and build. He has short ginger hair and a ginger beard.
If you recognise either of the men in these CCTV images, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 618 of March 16 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
