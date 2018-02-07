Police issue CCTV images after spate of thefts in Sheffield

Have your say

CCTV images of two men have been released as part of an investigation into a spate of thefts in Sheffield.

From Thursday 1 February to Wednesday 7 February, three robberies and two burglaries were reported to South Yorkshire Police.

Sometime between 10.10pm and 11.45pm on Thursday 1 February, it was reported a fast food restaurant on the Moor had been broken into and a quantity of cash had been stolen.

Damage was also caused to the door of the store.

On Saturday 3 February a burglary at a petrol station on Abbeydale Road was reported.

At around 3.50am the petrol station was broken into and number of bottles of alcohol were stolen.

At around 8.40pm on Monday 5 February officers responded to reports two men armed with a knife had entered an off-licence on Ecclesall Road and made demands for cash.

The men stole a quantity of cash before making off down Cemetery Avenue.

No was hurt in the incident.

On Tuesday 6 February at 8.45pm, it was reported two men, one who was armed with a hammer, had made demands for cash whilst inside a fast food restaurant on Fulwood Road in Broomhill.

A quantity of cash was stolen.

The final incident was reported just after midnight on Wednesday 7 January.

At 12.20am officers responded to reports two men had broken into a newsagents on Brooklands Avenue.

Extensive damage was caused to the door of the store and a quantity of cash and cigarettes were stolen.

Investigations are currently ongoing into all of the incidents and a dedicated team of detectives have been making enquiries in the area and reviewing CCTV footage.

They have now released CCTV images of men who they believe could hold vital information about the incidents.

Do you recognise these men? Do you have any information about the incidents?

If you have any information that can assist officers with their investigations, please call 101 quoting incident number 970 of 6/02/18.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.