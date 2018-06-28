Police issue CCTV image of man wanted over mountain bike theft in Barnsley

A CCTV image has been released of a man wanted by the police over the theft of a mountain bike in Barnsley.

Sometime between 10am and noon on Friday, March 2, a mountain bike chained up outside a house on Mount Vernon Road, Worsbrough, was stolen.

An attempt was also made to break into the garage of the property.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Enquiries have been ongoing into the theft and attempt burglary and officers are now asking for your help to identify the man pictured as he is believed to have information about the incident.

"Do you recognise this man?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 408 of March 2.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.