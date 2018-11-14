Police issue CCTV footage of men wanted over Sheffield shop raid

CCTV footage has been issued of two men wanted over a shop raid in Sheffield.

The One Stop Store on Tilford Street, Woodhouse, was broken into at around 11.15pm on Friday, October 12.

Do you recognise these men?

Detectives investigating the incident believe the men in the CCTV images could hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1,077 of October 12.