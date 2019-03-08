Police issue CCTV appeal after spate of burglaries in same Doncaster neighbourhood

A CCTV still of a man police believed could hold vital information has been issued by detectives investigating three burglaries in Doncaster.

The three burglaries all took place in the Balby area within the last two months.

Detectives investigating reported burglaries in the Balby area of Doncaster have released a CCTV still of a man they believe could hold vital information.

On Saturday 19 January, someone entered a property in the Woodfield Road, stealing a number of items of property including a bankcard.

The male occupant of the house was then notified that the bankcard had been used at a number of local shops.

The circumstances of this burglary are similar to a burglary on Sussex Street on February 10 and detectives are also examining any possible links with another burglary on February 21 in Kent Road, about which they issued an e-fit appeal earlier this week.

Police now believe the man pictured in the CCTV could hold vital information and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

An E-fit has been produced of a man wanted by the police over a burglary in Doncaster

If you think you know him, please call 101 quoting incident number 233 of 19 January 2019. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.