Police issue behaviour warning to World Cup fans after officer left with black eye

Police have warned football fans about their behaviour after an officer was left with a black eye after being attacked following England's 6-1 win over Panama.

England face Belgium tonight (7pm) having already qualified for the knockout stages and Chief Insp Jayne Forrest urged anyone heading out to watch the game to behave themselves.

A 24-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of assault following the attack on an officer in Silver Street in Doncaster at around 3pm on Sunday.

Chief Insp Forrest said: "The football and the behaviour of fans has been fantastic so far this World Cup and we want this to continue as England hopefully progress through the knockout stages.

“We have officers working at key dates, times and locations across the county – including tonight for the Belgium match – to keep people safe and deal with anyone causing trouble who is intent on spoiling the party atmosphere.

“Have fun in the sun, cop a selfie with our officers and enjoy a drink or two but please drink responsibly and don’t let alcohol ruin your judgement.”