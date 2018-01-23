Police issue appeal over quad bike wrecking spree in Sheffield

Police in Sheffield today appealed for information after quad bikers went on the rampage, damaging homes.

The Star reported yesterday how a trio of bikers stormed through Gleadless Valley on Sunday afternoon, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

The bikers left a trail of ugly tyre tracks on greens in the area

They covered greens in the neighbourhood with ugly tyre tracks, and splattered homes no Spotswood Close with mud.

South Yorkshire Police's Off Road Team, which was set up to crack down on anti-social off-road bikers following a surge in complaints, today slammed those responsible as officers appealed for information.

"Over the weekend these quad riders caused a significant amount of damage to the Gleadless Valley area and in the process caused unnecessary harassment and distress to residents," the team posted on its Facebook page.

"Help us help you. Information can be passed anonymously."

The mess left by bikers at Devvon Lee's flat on Fleury Road

The team urged people to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. It also provided details of how to report crimes online.

In recent days, it has posted about the recovery of a stolen scooter and a quad bike, as well as appealing for information about off-road bikers damaging land beside Grenoside Woods.

Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing Team said it worked closely with the off-road team and would include the Gleadless Valley area in its upcoming operations.

It has also emerged that homes on Spotswood Close were not the only ones to be plastered with mud spat out by the bikers' wheels.

Devvon Lee told how she had been horrified to return to her flat on nearby Fleury Road that day and discover the state it was in.

"I was really shocked. It's disgusting," said the 21-year-old mother-of-one.

"I've seen quite a few off-road bikers around here but I've never had any trouble from them before. They need to be caught and made to clean up all the damage they've done."