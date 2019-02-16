Police issue appeal over missing 14-year-old girl

South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kyra Khan, who comes from the Snienton area of Nottingham, was reported missing at 8pm last night (Friday 15 February).

Kyra Khan.

Kyra is described as white, of medium build and is around 5ft 3ins tall.

She has long, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing Light blue ripped jeans, white Nike air force trainers and a white Nike t shirt.

She also had on an Ellese jacket which is reversable, with one side being black with Ellese written all over it and the other side plain black.

If you have seen Kyra or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 897 of 15 February 2019.