Dale Glover: Police issue appeal for help to trace 'wanted' man recalled to prison
Glover was previously released from his prison sentence on licence but has since breached the conditions of his release, and authorities are seeking to return him to custody.
He is also wanted in connection with reports of criminal damage.
Glover is known to frequent Rotherham town centre and the Parkgate area.
Described as a white man, approximately 5ft 8in tall, he has short blond hair and light facial hair.
He also has a distinctive star tattoo on his left hand and the initials "DG" tattooed on his left ear.
Police are urging anyone who sees Glover to call 999 immediately.
For other information that may assist in locating him, call 101 or use the South Yorkshire Police online reporting portal: Report online.
The investigation number to quote is 14/118603/25.
Information can also be submitted anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via the online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
