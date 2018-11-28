Police issue advice and warnings to fans ahead of Sheffield United v Leeds game

Police advice and warnings have been issued to fans ahead of the Sheffield United v Leeds game on Saturday.

A sell-out crown is expected for the Yorkshire derby at Bramall Lane, which kicks off at 12.30pm.

Bramall Lane

TRIAL: ‘Drug addict stabbed Sheffield massage parlour boss 70 times before stealing her car’, court hears



Superintendent Paul McCurry, who is overseeing the fixture, urged fans to plan their journey in advance, warning that Sheffield is likely to be busy with Christmas shoppers.

POLICE: ‘Week of action’ under way in crackdown on crime on Sheffield estate

He also warned that fans will be searched as they enter the stadium, which could also delay them.

READ MORE: Police seek man over theft of CCTV camera in Sheffield

The police chief also reminded fans that Bramall Lane has a sophisticated CCTV system, which can monitor every seat in the ground.

He said: "On Saturday, December 1, Sheffield United face Leeds United at Bramall Lane in what promises to be an exciting fixture for the city.

"We have been finalising plans to ensure the match will be safely enjoyed by everyone.

"As this fixture falls in early December and the city centre is likely to be quite busy with people enjoying some Christmas shopping, I'd advise those attending the game to plan in extra time as possible travel delays are expected.”

He added: "There will also be searches and turnstiles at the football grounds, so I would again ask fans to consider this when planning their journeys.

"Officers policing the match this weekend will be utilising the new CCTV system installed by the club. The system, made up of 14 cameras, monitors and records every seat in Bramall Lane.

"This will enable us to gather evidence from incidents inside the ground, such as anti-social behaviour, and work alongside the club to identify offenders and prosecute where appropriate.

“Incidents of anti-social behaviour or disorder will not be tolerated under any circumstances and if you are found to be involved in such behaviour, you will be dealt with accordingly.

"We will be working alongside Sheffield United and the relevant away club, to ensure supporters, both home and away, receive these messages.

"We want to ensure that everyone attending the match has a wonderful time and enjoys their day, so we look forward to welcoming away fans into Sheffield and hope for a safe, fun event for all."