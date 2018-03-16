Police invite former Sheffield Council leader to meeting after series of letters on tree felling works

South Yorkshire Police has invited former Sheffield Council leader Paul Scriven to a meeting following a series of letters over the force's handling of the controversial tree felling works across the city.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts, replied to Lord Scriven after he asked a further 12 questions of the police in a second letter to the force.

He said another 'lengthy and detailed response may not bring us any closer to a resolution' and invited the Lib Dem peer to a meeting at SYP's headquarters in Carbrook.

In the letter, Deputy Chief Con Roberts, replying as Chief Constable Stephen Watson is on annual leave, said: "You have followed your initial correspondence and 13 questions with a further letter entailing 39 questions and I fear another lengthy and detailed response from ourselves may not bring us any closer to a resolution.

"Equally, I am not convinced the public would find it a constructive way of proceeding when much of the detail you seek is already in the public domain. I would propose, therefore, that you come into force headquarters to discuss the issues you raise.

"South Yorkshire Police is, of course, rightly held to account in a number of ways including, but not exclusively, the Police and Crime Commissioner (who meets with the command team every week), the Public Accountability Board (which is open to the press and public), the Independent Ethics Panel, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Service and the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

"In addition to this, the Commissioner has asked his advisory panel on Policing Protests to observe and report back on the activity and their interim report is expected imminently."