Police investigations continue into fatal collisions in South Yorkshire over weekend 

Police investigations are continuing this morning into two fatal collisions in South Yorkshire over the weekend.

In the first collision, a 31-year old woman was struck by a car at the junction of Normandale Road and Langsett Road, near Hillsborough, at 8.30pm on Friday.

A woman died in a collision with a car near Hillsborough on Friday night

She was struck by a black Subara WRX STi travelling towards Hillsborough at the time.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection the collision before being released under investigation.

In the early hours of Sunday, a 16-year-old girl was killed when the car she was travelling in crashed into a tree.

The teenager was a passenger in a silver Vauxhall Astra which was travelling along Broadway, Barnsley, when it left the road at around 1.40am.

She as pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others who were also in the car at the time were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

It is not yet known whether they remain in police custody this morning.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.,