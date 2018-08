Have your say

Police have launched an investigation following an incident in Doncaster.

Officers were called to an incident at a house on Wolsey Avenue in the Intake area of Doncaster at around 6:25pm yesterday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene, including an air ambulance.

A person was injured in the incident, and was taken to hospital.

The police enquiry remains ongoing.

More information is not available at this time.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire police on 101.