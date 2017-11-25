Police investigation launched after fire breaks out at Doncaster house

A police investigation has been launched after a fire broke out at a Doncaster house.

Firefighters were called out to a property on Smillie Road in New Rossington at around 8.45pm on Friday.

Smillie Road in New Rossington. Picture: Google

Two crews from Doncaster station and one from Edlington used breathing apparatus to tackle the fire in the loft area of the property.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "We arrived at the scene and the loft of the property was already well alight. Our Fire Investigation Officer will this morning attempt to establish the cause of the fire.

"South Yorkshire Police has been alerted and they'll also make a decision whether to send scene of crime officers to the property."

It is believed there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.