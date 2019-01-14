Police investigate alleged fox hunting in Sheffield park

Police are investigating after a horrified member of the public said he saw a fox being hunted in a Sheffield park.

Michael Fogg said he was disgusted to see a group of four men with dogs hunting a fox in Richmond Park yesterday morning.

He said he saw the fox being pursued by four terrier-type dogs near the crossing on Normanton Hill at around 11.45am.

He then saw four men wearing camouflage clothing, who he said he heard shouting ‘go on, go on’ to the dogs.

When he approached the men, he said they covered their faces and quickly headed off.

The fox’s head was badly wounded, with its ear ripped off, he said, and was later found dead on Normanton Hill.

“This is a totally barbaric and illegal practice. Vile is the only word for it. It’s the people who do this who are vermin, not the foxes,” said Mr Fogg.

“It happened in a public park where there were children playing who could have witnessed what happened.”

Police confirmed officers had received a report of a fox being chased by a group of men with dogs in the Normanton Park area.

They said officers had attended the area and spoken to the complainant.

Dave Struggles, Inspector for South East Sheffield, said: “Hunting with dogs is an offence and we will continue to monitor the situation and review any evidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 523 of January 13.