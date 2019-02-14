Have your say

Police officers investigating an attack at a bus stop in Sheffield city centre have interviewed witnesses and retrieved CCTV footage.

The alarm was raised after a 63-year-old man was assaulted at a bus stop in Leopold Street, close to All Bar One.

A man was attacked at a bus stop in Sheffield city centre

CRIME: Shoplifter ‘threatened to stab’ assistant working in Sheffield store

He was treated at the scene by paramedics for a cut to his nose.

POLICE: Picture from scene shows huge response from emergency services to death of woman in Rotherham village

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

READ MORE: These are some of the sex offenders sentenced in South Yorkshire over the last year

Police enquiries are continuing.