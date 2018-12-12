Police informed of suspicious incident at Sheffield school

Have your say

Police officers were called to a Sheffield school after a ‘suspicious person’ was spotted while children were in lessons.

Staff at Handsworth Grange in Handsworth notified South Yorkshire Police of a ‘suspicious person’ spotted on the school’s Beaver Hill car park yesterday afternoon.

Police officers were deployed as a precaution and a memo was sent home with pupils.

Details of the incident were also posed on the school’s website.

Some parents claimed their children were told to be careful as they left school as a man had been seen hanging around the premises.

But the school has stressed that the person of concern ‘did not try to enter the main school site’.

The school added: “Had they attempted, they would not have been able to access our secure school site, as gates are safely locked.

“The police have been informed and came to support after school.

“A memo was sent out to inform and remind all our students about stranger danger, and travelling safely to and form school.

“Senior staff checked the area near school and didn't see anything untoward. As usual students were escorted off site safely.”